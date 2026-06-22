Police arrest 24 drivers, issue 4,000 tickets in two-week crackdown on distracted drivers and jaywalkers

Hong Kong police arrested 24 drivers and issued more than 4,000 fixed penalty tickets during a two-week citywide crackdown targeting distracted driving and jaywalking.

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During the operation, conducted between June 5 and 19, officers issued 4,070 fixed penalty tickets and 153 summonses to motorists for various driving offenses.

Twenty-four drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, drug-driving and driving without a valid license.

For pedestrian offenses, police issued 630 summonses and 367 warnings to people who crossed roads illegally.

Meanwhile, authorities deployed unmarked police vehicles to step up patrols against irresponsible driving behavior.

Targeted offenses included speeding, tailgating, careless lane changes, failing to comply with traffic signals and using mobile phones while driving.

The crackdown came after a sharp rise in traffic fatalities, with 51 deaths recorded in the first five months of this year, up 45 percent from the same period last year.

Pedestrians accounted for half of the road fatalities, according to police data.

Police analysis showed that jaywalking and inattentive driving were the main causes of fatal accidents, with commercial vehicles mainly involved.