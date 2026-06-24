HK woman left exposed as couple unlocks restaurant toilet door in Mong Kok

A Hong Kong woman has reported a distressing incident at a restaurant in Mong Kok after a couple allegedly unlocked a toilet door while she was using the facility, leaving her partially exposed despite repeatedly warning that the restroom was occupied.

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The incident, which the woman shared on social media, reportedly took place on Monday (Jun 22) at a Japanese-style restaurant near Grand Plaza in Mong Kok.

According to the post, the restaurant's toilet requires a key for access. The woman said she was inside the restroom shortly before closing time when she suddenly heard someone attempting to unlock the door from outside.

She claimed she repeatedly shouted that someone was inside, but the person continued turning the key and eventually opened the door.

The woman said a man and a woman were standing outside when the door swung open. As she had not yet finished dressing, she was caught off guard and left embarrassed by the incident.

After leaving the restroom, she confronted the couple about what had happened. However, she alleged that the man did not apologize and instead became agitated, accusing her of scolding his girlfriend.

The woman claimed the man raised his voice, gestured aggressively and repeatedly tried to stop her from recording the incident. He also allegedly demanded that police be called.

According to her account, the situation escalated to the point where the man appeared ready to physically confront her. She said the confrontation was eventually defused by her boyfriend, the man's girlfriend and a restaurant employee.

The post attracted widespread attention online, drawing nearly 400,000 views and prompting many netizens to express sympathy for the woman. Some questioned why a male customer had access to the toilet key, while others urged her to report the incident to police.

The woman later updated her post, confirming that she had filed a police report and thanking the restaurant staff member who assisted during the dispute.

In an interview with Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard, a restaurant employee said management was aware of the incident and took the matter seriously.

The employee explained that there was only one toilet key and suggested the woman may have entered the facility after another customer exited, rather than using the key herself, leaving it available to the couple.

Legal experts said the man's actions could potentially carry criminal implications, noting that entering a female restroom and exposing an occupant in a state of undress may constitute a voyeurism-related offence under Hong Kong law.