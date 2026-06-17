Korean husband claims HK wife’s baby not his after alleged two-year affair

A 39-year-old South Korean man has accused his Hong Kong wife of a two-year extramarital affair with a married local secondary school teacher identified as Law, and says their nine-month-old daughter is not his biological child.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Kim, a former tour guide, met his Hong Kong wife Tiffany while she was visiting South Korea as a tourist. The couple later married and held ceremonies in both Hong Kong and South Korea before settling in Korea, where they have two children.

Kim said Tiffany returned to Hong Kong in 2024 for a friend’s wedding, where she allegedly began a relationship with Law.

He said he discovered the alleged affair last week after reviewing chat records, which included messages suggesting Law may be the biological father of the younger child.

He also said Law had not contributed to the child’s care. Kim added that Tiffany has since returned to Hong Kong with the infant, as divorce proceedings loom.

Law’s wife told Kim she was already aware of the relationship but was not in a position to intervene.

Kim told Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard, that he had taken to social media to pressure Law to take responsibility, saying a teacher who destroys another man’s family has no place as a role model for students.

Tiffany’s social media accounts have since been taken down, and Law did not respond to media inquiries at the time of publication.