FPS 'windfall' prompts AML scrutiny after HK customer reports mystery transfers

A Hong Kong bank customer has reported receiving unexpected transfers via the city’s Faster Payment System (FPS), prompting caution over potential anti–money laundering (AML) implications when handling misdirected funds.

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According to a social media post circulating online, the user received two separate transfers late in the evening, totaling around HK$3,000, from an unknown sender.

The recipient contacted their bank’s hotline and was advised that misdirected funds should be handled through formal procedures, either via interbank coordination between the respective institutions or by visiting a branch to process a refund.

The customer opted to visit a branch.

Bank staff reportedly warned against directly returning funds to the sender, noting that informal reversals may be flagged by compliance systems under AML monitoring rules and could complicate investigations.

They added that refunds should be processed through official banking channels with proper documentation to ensure a traceable record.

The funds are typically held while the case is reviewed. Resolution may take several weeks, after which the money may be returned to the sender if confirmed as an error.

The post has sparked discussion online over whether recipients face account freezes in similar situations. The original poster later clarified that accounts are generally not frozen, although disputed funds may be temporarily restricted during investigation.