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SOCIAL BUZZ

Hospital issues reminder after nurses' playful pantry photo circulates online

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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Queen Elizabeth Hospital has reminded staff to maintain professional conduct after a photo showing two nurses in a playful embrace inside a staff pantry circulated online and sparked debate among social media users.

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The photo, which was first posted on a personal social media account, appeared to show one male nurse lifting another male nurse off the ground in a playful embrace inside what was believed to be a hospital pantry. Both individuals also appeared to be wearing their masks improperly.

A screenshot of the post was later circulated online, with the uploader describing it as the "daily life" of male nurses at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The post also included hashtags translating roughly to "harder" and "have a safe trip, come visit more often," while tagging another social media account.

The image quickly attracted attention online, drawing mixed reactions from internet users. Some defended the healthcare workers, arguing that there was nothing inappropriate about colleagues joking around during their break time in a non-clinical area.

Others, however, said healthcare professionals should be mindful of their public image and questioned whether such content should have been shared on social media in the first place.

Several commenters also criticized the person who reposted the image, suggesting the move amounted to public shaming and questioning the poster's motives.

Responding to media enquiries, a spokesperson for Queen Elizabeth Hospital said the photo was taken in a staff pantry during meal hours and not in a clinical area.

The hospital added that the image had been uploaded to a private social media account in 2024 and was deleted the following day.

After becoming aware of the incident, the hospital immediately reminded the staff involved, in accordance with established procedures, to uphold professional standards at all times. Healthcare workers were also advised to exercise caution when using social media to avoid affecting the profession's image.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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