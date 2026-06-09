logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

(Video)‘I want to get off!’: HK Express passenger threatens Taiwan affairs office over Shenzhen diversion

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A male passenger on a HK Express flight from Kaohsiung to Hong Kong that was diverted to Shenzhen due to the black rainstorm on Thursday became disruptive, demanding to get off and threatening to contact the Mainland Affairs Council and the Taiwan Affairs Office, according to online footage.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Flight UO131, originally scheduled to land in Hong Kong at 11.45am, was diverted to Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport as the Observatory issued two black rainstorm warnings. The flight eventually departed Shenzhen at 5.35pm and arrived in Hong Kong at 6.22pm.

In videos circulating online, the man is seen yelling at cabin crew: "I'm not an engineer, I'm just your consumer. Do you understand me? If you still don't get it, I'll call the Mainland Affairs Council and the Taiwan Affairs Office to come and handle this. Do you understand me?"

He also said: "I'm telling you straight, your problems have nothing to do with me. I just want to get off, do you understand? I only want one thing right now — I want to get off this plane."

Other passengers were heard trying to calm him down, saying the diversion was due to bad weather and asking him to let crew handle the situation first. According to online posts, the man later lay down in the aisle and was carried off the plane.

A passenger on the same flight said the journey from Kaohsiung felt like "riding a roller coaster" before the plane was diverted due to poor weather in Hong Kong. Several passengers felt scared and wanted to disembark, but crew refused.

HK Express said several passengers felt unwell after the diversion and were allowed to get off for medical attention after authorities were notified. Another flight from Okinawa to Hong Kong was also diverted to Macau. Both flights later resumed their journeys.

The airline said passenger and crew safety is its top priority and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

HK Express flight diversion black rainstorm

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
logo
(Video) Heung Yuen Wai pedestrian tunnel flooded knee-deep as black rain hits
NEWS
1 hour ago
DSD deploys over 110 response teams to tackle 5 city floods
NEWS
09-06-2026 06:02 HKT
File Photo
HK Express cancels six Okinawa flights as Tropical Storm Jangmi nears
NEWS
31-05-2026 15:13 HKT
HK Express joins fuel surcharge reduction starting Sat
NEWS
13-05-2026 20:30 HKT
(File photo)
Travelers at risk of insurance gap as most policies exclude flight cuts, industry warns
NEWS
12-04-2026 19:13 HKT
Transport bureau urges airlines to minimize passenger disruption as fuel costs rise
NEWS
12-04-2026 12:48 HKT
Cathay Pacific, HK Express to raise fuel surcharge from Mar 18
NEWS
12-03-2026 16:37 HKT
Cathay Pacific Airways
Cathay Pacific profit beats despite $1 billion loss from HK Express, eyes 10pc capacity growth this year
FINANCE
11-03-2026 15:40 HKT
A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300ER plane lands at Hong Kong airport in Hong Kong, China August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cathay Pacific sees better financial performance this year, HK Express' losses continue
FINANCE
22-12-2025 20:08 HKT
Simon Li (front row third right) and Jeanette Mao (third left) join the epaulette presentation ceremony with the graduates.
Aviation Academy graduates soar into career in the skies
NEWS
19-11-2025 20:49 HKT
Black rainstorm warning in force as heavy rain disrupts schools and clinics
NEWS
13 hours ago
Man attacked, robbed of $7 million worth of gold at airport car park
NEWS
23 hours ago
Man, 36, arrested for sexually assaulting 4 intoxicated men in bars and filming attacks
NEWS
18-06-2026 01:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.