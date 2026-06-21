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SOCIAL BUZZ

Casio’s $400 watch dubbed ‘Rolex alternative’ sparks buying frenzy

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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A retro Casio watch has become the latest must-have item among Hong Kong consumers after going viral on social media, triggering a citywide hunt for the affordable timepiece.

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Priced at just HK$398, the vintage-inspired watch has gained popularity due to its resemblance to luxury watches from brands such as Rolex and Patek Philippe. Certain dial colors, including Tiffany blue and salmon pink, have drawn comparisons to high-end models that can cost hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong dollars.

The trend first gained momentum on social media platforms, where users shared photos of the watch and praised its stylish design and affordability. Some netizens dubbed it a “Rolex alternative” or a “Patek Philippe alternative”, helping fuel a surge in demand.

Several watch retailers said the model has already sold out, with no immediate restocking plans.

According to Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard, a long-established watch shop in Sham Shui Po was among the few places still carrying the popular series. Shop owner Winky said interest in the watch has skyrocketed in recent weeks.

“More than 50 people ask about it every day,” he said, adding that demand surged after social media posts brought widespread attention to the model.

The Casio watch retails for HK$398, making it a budget-friendly option for consumers seeking the look of a luxury timepiece without the hefty price tag.

The buying frenzy was evident on the day of the interview, with customers crowding the store and repeatedly asking staff about the sought-after Casio model. By then, nearly every version had sold out, leaving only a single orange-dial AQ-240E-4A — known among enthusiasts as the “salmon dial” — in stock.

A retired watch enthusiast, Sunny Boy, said he had been a fan of Casio since buying one of the brand’s early digital watches in the 1970s.

“Casio watches are practical, affordable and durable,” he said. “The popularity of this model shows that people do not always need to spend a fortune to enjoy a stylish watch.”

Not everyone was convinced by the craze, however. One customer said the watch’s build quality could not compare with luxury brands and that he had no intention of buying one despite the hype.

Still, with demand continuing to outstrip supply and social media buzz showing no signs of fading, the humble HK$398 Casio has become one of the city’s most talked-about fashion accessories.

Casio

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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