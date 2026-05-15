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SOCIAL BUZZ

‘Good Samaritan’ sought after leaving $200 for crying schoolboy in Lam Tin

SOCIAL BUZZ
46 mins ago
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source: Threads
source: Threads

A Hong Kong mother is appealing for help to locate a “Good Samaritan” who left HK$200 for her young son after the boy broke down in tears while waiting for a school bus in Lam Tin, mistakenly believing he had been left behind.

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The mother said in a social media post that the incident happened on May 12 (Tuesday), when her son became distressed after the school bus was delayed by traffic and he thought it had already departed.

She said a passer-by first checked on the boy, followed by a man who comforted him after learning what had happened. The man then left HK$200, telling the child to take a taxi if needed, before leaving quickly.

Shortly afterwards, the school bus arrived and the boy was safely picked up.

The mother later posted a handwritten thank-you card online, jointly written with her son, expressing gratitude and asking to return the money. The child signed off as “Helpless kid,” while the mother described the man as “Dear Mr Kind heart.”

She said she hoped to find the man to thank him in person and reassure him that her son was safe, adding that she was considering printing leaflets or posting in local community groups if the search remains unsuccessful.

Online users praised the stranger’s kindness, with many describing the act as heartwarming and “full of humanity,” while some suggested donating the money if the man does not wish to come forward.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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