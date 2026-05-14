logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Restaurant denies discrimination after domestic helper alleges unfair treatment

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A restaurant in Hong Kong has denied allegations of discrimination after a domestic helper was allegedly told not to dine inside during a visit on Mother’s Day.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The controversy emerged after an employer shared a social media post claiming her domestic helper and a friend were treated unfairly at a Southeast Asian restaurant in Kai Tak.

According to the post, the pair were allegedly prevented from entering while other customers were seated first. The employer claimed a waiter told them there were no discounts available and allegedly said: “You are domestic helpers, don’t come in to eat.”

The incident sparked heated discussion online, with many netizens criticising the alleged remarks and expressing support for foreign domestic helpers.

Some users said domestic helpers deserved equal respect, while others noted many had spending power and should not be judged based on their occupation.

However, some netizens questioned whether the incident may have involved misunderstanding or miscommunication.

The restaurant, Sun Thai Restaurant, later issued a statement denying staff had made any discriminatory remarks.

It said Mother’s Day reservations were fully booked and tables had been reserved for customers with prior bookings, adding that walk-in diners were not intentionally refused entry.

The restaurant also said afternoon tea discounts are only available on weekdays and were suspended across all branches on the day of the incident.

According to the statement, staff attempted to explain the arrangements in English to the helper and her friend. The restaurant apologized if any unclear communication had caused misunderstanding, but stressed that staff had “never made any insulting or discriminatory remarks.”

The restaurant added that it had invited the helper and her friend to return so it could apologize in person and offer a gesture of goodwill, reiterating that it “does not discriminate against any customers.”

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
source: Threads
Viral bus ‘porn viewer’ scandal escalates as more victims speak out
SOCIAL BUZZ
3 hours ago
TSL founder’s granddaughter Bethany Tse says having kids at 19 did not ruin her life
SOCIAL BUZZ
5 hours ago
‘S-shaped’ elderly taxi driver goes viral after fatal Ngau Tau Kok crash
SOCIAL BUZZ
6 hours ago
No body, no witness: revisiting the 2016 Shek Kip Mei murder that ended in life imprisonment
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-05-2026 19:33 HKT
Photo for illustration purposes only
Vietnamese woman files discrimination complaint over alleged slur on first day at work
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-05-2026 17:12 HKT
HK man claims Shenzhen massage turned awkward after male therapist’s ‘special service’ suggestion
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-05-2026 13:11 HKT
Fei Ngo Shan kidnapping revisited: $28 million ransom paid after 96-hour ordeal of Bossini heiress
SOCIAL BUZZ
12-05-2026 19:50 HKT
(file photo)
Shenzhen wisdom tooth extraction leaves HK woman with severe infection
SOCIAL BUZZ
12-05-2026 13:45 HKT
Wan Chai double murder case revisited: ex-banker jailed for life
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-05-2026 19:34 HKT
Broken lock trick: new scam wave sweeps Tuen Mun shops and residents
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-05-2026 13:47 HKT
(File photo)
Keep your umbrellas handy: seven straight days of showers to drench Hong Kong
NEWS
13-05-2026 19:19 HKT
logo
Dashcam captures moment taxi crashes onto Ngau Tau Kok sidewalk, killing one and injuring four
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific to close boarding gates earlier starting June to reduce flight delays
NEWS
6 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.