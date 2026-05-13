HK man claims Shenzhen massage turned awkward after male therapist’s ‘special service’ suggestion

A social media post by a Hong Kong man has gone viral after claiming that a routine massage trip in Shenzhen turned into an uncomfortable experience involving what he described as inappropriate conduct by a male therapist.

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According to his post, he visited a massage parlor in Shenzhen on May 2 with his girlfriend after dinner. The couple chose separate rooms, as the girlfriend reportedly preferred that he be treated by a male therapist.

The man said the session began normally but later became increasingly uncomfortable due to what he described as overly intrusive physical contact. He claimed he attempted to signal his discomfort verbally, but the behavior continued.

He added that the situation escalated after he was asked to wear a steam eye mask, during which the therapist allegedly used terms such as “nourishing the kidneys” and “balancing energy,” which he found unsettling.

The man said he eventually ended the session early and left the room to find his girlfriend.

The post sparked widespread discussion online, with many users reacting with humour and curiosity, while others debated the nature of the incident. Some also questioned whether the account was genuine, though the man insisted it was a real experience.

He later reiterated online that the post was not fabricated and said he was sharing the experience as a warning for others to be cautious when using similar services.

The man later told Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, the name of the massage parlor involved. Online information reviewed by the publication showed the business is part of a chain with dozens of directly operated outlets and in-house therapist training, with promotional materials describing the brand as popular among Hong Kong customers and widely recognized.

In a follow-up post, the man said he later checked the massage shop’s social media pages and found references to services labelled “Fu Yang,” a traditional wellness term associated with male vitality, though such wording was not visible on the shop’s pages when checked by local media on Wednesday (May 13).