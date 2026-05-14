Viral bus ‘porn viewer’ scandal escalates as more victims speak out

A man has been accused of watching pornographic content on his mobile phone beside female passengers on buses in Hong Kong, sparking widespread public outrage after a video of the incident went viral online.

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The footage, posted by a teenage passenger, shows a man sitting on a bus near the Tuen Mun Road Bus-Bus Interchange holding his phone in landscape mode while explicit content is visible on the screen. The post quickly gained traction, attracting over a million views within a day.

Following the post, multiple female netizens came forward claiming they had encountered the same man on different occasions, particularly on KMB Route 263 and other bus routes serving Tuen Mun, Sha Tin and Fo Tan. Some alleged that he deliberately chose seats next to young women despite available seating elsewhere, and in some cases appeared to lean towards passengers or repeatedly observe them.

Several women also said they had experienced similar behaviour during morning commutes, with one describing the man as a frequent presence who made her feel uncomfortable. Another resident claimed he lived in the same housing estate, saying she now felt uneasy when returning home.

Amid the online discussion, a person identifying themselves as a relative of the man issued a public apology, saying the family had only recently become aware of the incidents. The relative said the man had attended a special school and struggled with social understanding, and that he had been without close supervision following the death of his mother.

The apology stated that the family would try to guide his behaviour in public and encouraged him to avoid sitting next to female passengers.

However, the explanation drew mixed reactions online. Many users rejected the justification, arguing that repeated inappropriate conduct in public transport should not be excused. Others called for the man to receive professional medical assessment and support, while some expressed sympathy towards the family.