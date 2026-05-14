TSL founder’s granddaughter Bethany Tse says having kids at 19 did not ruin her life

Bethany Tse, the 25-year-old granddaughter of Tse Sui Luen Jewelry founder Tse Sui-luen, has opened up about becoming a mother at 19 and facing criticism from people who believed her “life was over.”

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Bethany, daughter of Tommy Tse Tat-fung and Annie Yau Tse, recently shared her story online as she continues building her presence as a lifestyle and family content creator. Her Instagram profile describes her as a “Hong Kong girl married to a Korean” and features couple, beauty and family-related content.

In a recent video, Bethany revealed she became pregnant with her first child while still in her first year of university at the age of 19. She said she suspended her studies for a year and a half after giving birth before returning to complete her degree on schedule alongside her peers.

Bethany also shared that she became pregnant with her second child during her final semester at university, recalling how she worked on projects while pregnant.

Reflecting on the challenges of becoming a young mother, she said many people viewed young mothers as failures, but stressed that early motherhood does not necessarily determine a person’s future.

“I’m not encouraging people to have children young,” she said, “but being a young mother does not mean your life is doomed to fail.”

Now a mother of three at 25, Bethany said she has never regretted having children early, describing family life as something she had always wanted.

Her comments drew support online, with many netizens praising her determination to continue her studies while raising children at a young age. However, others argued that her wealthy family background may have given her access to greater support and resources.

“Things are different when you come from a wealthy family,” one comment read.