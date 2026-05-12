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SOCIAL BUZZ

Shenzhen wisdom tooth extraction leaves HK woman with severe infection

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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(file photo)
(file photo)

A Hong Kong woman was admitted to hospital after developing a severe infection following a wisdom tooth extraction in Shenzhen, with swelling becoming so serious that she later experienced breathing difficulties, according to Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard.

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The woman documented her experience on social media, sharing photos of her worsening condition after undergoing the procedure at a Shenzhen dental clinic last week.

source: Threads
source: Threads

She said the wisdom tooth had been inflamed for around three weeks, but several Hong Kong private dentists considered the extraction complicated and suggested referring her to the Prince Philip Dental Hospital. Another well-known dentist reportedly had no available appointments until June.

Influenced by recommendations from colleagues and online reviews, she decided to seek treatment in Shenzhen on May 7.

According to receipts she posted online, the clinic charged RMB231 for a CT scan and RMB782.84 for the extraction and medication.

The extraction reportedly took about 20 minutes. The woman initially described the procedure as less painful than expected, but her condition deteriorated over the following days.

She developed worsening swelling around her cheek and jaw, severe throat pain and difficulty opening her mouth. By the fourth day after surgery, she suspected she had developed dry socket after noticing a foul smell from the wound and persistent bleeding.

Despite taking medication prescribed by the clinic, her symptoms continued to worsen.

On Sunday, she said doctors diagnosed her with a submandibular space infection, a bacterial infection affecting tissues beneath the jaw. She underwent intravenous treatment and drainage procedures in Shenzhen, but later returned to Hong Kong after developing breathing difficulties.

She said doctors at a Hong Kong accident and emergency department immediately arranged examinations, X-rays and hospital admission after noticing signs of possible airway obstruction.

The woman later praised Hong Kong healthcare staff for their care and patience, describing the experience as “a painful lesson.”

The incident sparked heated discussion online, with some netizens expressing concern over the risks of severe dental infections, while others questioned her decision to seek treatment across the border after Hong Kong dentists had warned the extraction would be difficult.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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