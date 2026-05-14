Cathay Pacific to close boarding gates earlier starting June to reduce flight delays

Cathay Pacific passengers will need to arrive at their departure gates a little earlier starting this summer. In a bid to improve punctuality and minimize frustrating flight delays, the airline announced that it will close all boarding gates 15 minutes before departure, shaving five minutes off its current cutoff time.

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The operational changes, which take effect on June 1, 2026, will apply to all Cathay Pacific flights globally.

In addition to the earlier gate closures, flights departing from the carrier’s hub at Hong Kong International Airport will also begin the boarding process five minutes earlier than their previous schedules.

The airline attributes the schedule adjustment to a need for better on-time performance, a major priority for travelers.

A significant source of delayed takeoffs involves late or missing passengers. When a traveler fails to show up at the gate, strict aviation safety regulations require ground crews to locate and remove their checked luggage from the aircraft's hold.

This tedious process often pushes back the departure time, inconveniencing everyone else on board.

By adding a five-minute buffer to the gate closure time, the airline aims to better manage these baggage offloading procedures without disrupting the flight schedule.

Furthermore, beginning the boarding process earlier gives passengers more time to stow their cabin baggage and settle into their seats comfortably before takeoff.

The schedule adjustments are part of a broader effort by the airline to align its operational standards with international best practices and respond to customer feedback regarding travel reliability.

Travelers flying with the airline this summer are urged to carefully check the boarding times printed on their physical or digital boarding passes. Arriving at the gate promptly will be essential to avoid missing flights and to help ensure a smoother journey for all passengers.