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NEWS

82-year-old former senior police officer found dead at Sai Kung home

NEWS
47 mins ago
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An 82-year-old British man was found dead at a village house in Sai Kung on Tuesday evening (May 12).

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The man, who lived on Hoi Ha Road, was discovered unconscious in his bedroom with a burnt charcoal brazier nearby. He was taken to Tseung Kwan O Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to sources, the deceased was David Toby Emmet, a former Senior Assistant Commissioner of the Hong Kong Police Force. He served in the force for 34 years before retiring in 1997. He was awarded the MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for his service.

After retirement, Emmet remained in Sai Kung and was involved in local heritage work, including the restoration of a historic Hakka village house in Pak Sha O, which he reportedly converted into a holiday home and small museum.

Police said a suicide note was found at the scene indicating the deceased had been suffering from illness. He was believed to have been battling cancer in recent years and required long-term treatment.

His children issued an obituary through local media in Sai Kung, expressing deep sorrow and remembering his strength, resilience, and care for others.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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