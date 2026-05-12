Fei Ngo Shan kidnapping revisited: $28 million ransom paid after 96-hour ordeal of Bossini heiress

Bossini founder Law Ting-pong’s granddaughter, Queenie Rosita Law, was abducted in 2015 and held for about 96 hours after armed men broke into her luxury home on Fei Ngo Shan Road, Clear Water Bay, in one of the city’s most high-profile kidnapping cases in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In the early hours of April 25, 2015, seven men from Guizhou, mainland China, broke into a luxury detached house on Kam Shue Road in Clear Water Bay, Sai Kung. The victim was asleep with her boyfriend at the time.

The intruders reportedly overpowered the couple, ransacked the property, and stole around HK$3 million worth of valuables, including luxury watches and jewellery. Law was then forcibly taken to a hidden cave on Fei Ngo Shan, where she was held captive for approximately 96 hours.

Shortly after the abduction, the kidnappers demanded HK$58 million in ransom and threatened to kill Law if police were involved. Her father later reported the case to police, triggering a joint investigation by the East Kowloon Regional Crime Unit.

After negotiations, the ransom was reduced to HK$28 million. On April 27, Law’s father delivered the cash in multiple bundles at Fei Ngo Shan Road, following the kidnappers’ instructions.

Law was later released unharmed after the ransom was collected and was rescued by police shortly after.

During her captivity, Law was reportedly held in a remote cave in Sai Kung under close watch by rotating guards. The site was described as difficult to access, with a narrow entrance and makeshift living conditions including a tent, sleeping bags, blankets, and basic supplies.

Food was provided intermittently, including fast food and simple meals such as rice dishes and beverages.

Following the ransom drop, internal conflict reportedly emerged among the kidnappers. Two suspects allegedly embezzled part of the ransom, leading to further division within the group. The gang later fled and attempted to conceal the money in mountainous areas near Ma On Shan before escaping back to mainland China.

A cross-border police investigation between Hong Kong and mainland authorities led to breakthroughs after CCTV analysis and intelligence gathering from multiple locations. Surveillance footage from a convenience store in Choi Hung provided key leads.

One suspect was identified through immigration records at the Lo Wu checkpoint, triggering a wider manhunt. The first arrest was made on May 3, 2015.

A total of nine suspects were eventually arrested across Hong Kong and mainland China. The principal offenders received prison sentences ranging from just under two years to 15 years.

Authorities later recovered most of the ransom money after extensive searches in mountainous regions across both jurisdictions. Only a small portion was reportedly spent or unaccounted for.

Police officers involved in the investigation later described the case as highly pressured and demanding, emphasizing the urgency of the “golden 48 hours” in kidnapping investigations and the importance of coordinated cross-border operations.