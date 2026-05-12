logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Fei Ngo Shan kidnapping revisited: $28 million ransom paid after 96-hour ordeal of Bossini heiress

SOCIAL BUZZ
22 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Bossini founder Law Ting-pong’s granddaughter, Queenie Rosita Law, was abducted in 2015 and held for about 96 hours after armed men broke into her luxury home on Fei Ngo Shan Road, Clear Water Bay, in one of the city’s most high-profile kidnapping cases in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In the early hours of April 25, 2015, seven men from Guizhou, mainland China, broke into a luxury detached house on Kam Shue Road in Clear Water Bay, Sai Kung. The victim was asleep with her boyfriend at the time.

The intruders reportedly overpowered the couple, ransacked the property, and stole around HK$3 million worth of valuables, including luxury watches and jewellery. Law was then forcibly taken to a hidden cave on Fei Ngo Shan, where she was held captive for approximately 96 hours.

Shortly after the abduction, the kidnappers demanded HK$58 million in ransom and threatened to kill Law if police were involved. Her father later reported the case to police, triggering a joint investigation by the East Kowloon Regional Crime Unit.

After negotiations, the ransom was reduced to HK$28 million. On April 27, Law’s father delivered the cash in multiple bundles at Fei Ngo Shan Road, following the kidnappers’ instructions.

Law was later released unharmed after the ransom was collected and was rescued by police shortly after.

During her captivity, Law was reportedly held in a remote cave in Sai Kung under close watch by rotating guards. The site was described as difficult to access, with a narrow entrance and makeshift living conditions including a tent, sleeping bags, blankets, and basic supplies.

Food was provided intermittently, including fast food and simple meals such as rice dishes and beverages.

Following the ransom drop, internal conflict reportedly emerged among the kidnappers. Two suspects allegedly embezzled part of the ransom, leading to further division within the group. The gang later fled and attempted to conceal the money in mountainous areas near Ma On Shan before escaping back to mainland China.

A cross-border police investigation between Hong Kong and mainland authorities led to breakthroughs after CCTV analysis and intelligence gathering from multiple locations. Surveillance footage from a convenience store in Choi Hung provided key leads.

One suspect was identified through immigration records at the Lo Wu checkpoint, triggering a wider manhunt. The first arrest was made on May 3, 2015.

A total of nine suspects were eventually arrested across Hong Kong and mainland China. The principal offenders received prison sentences ranging from just under two years to 15 years.

Authorities later recovered most of the ransom money after extensive searches in mountainous regions across both jurisdictions. Only a small portion was reportedly spent or unaccounted for.

Police officers involved in the investigation later described the case as highly pressured and demanding, emphasizing the urgency of the “golden 48 hours” in kidnapping investigations and the importance of coordinated cross-border operations.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
(file photo)
Shenzhen wisdom tooth extraction leaves HK woman with severe infection
SOCIAL BUZZ
6 hours ago
Wan Chai double murder case revisited: ex-banker jailed for life
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-05-2026 19:34 HKT
Broken lock trick: new scam wave sweeps Tuen Mun shops and residents
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-05-2026 13:47 HKT
(file photo)
$30 pens row sparks debate over Hong Kong retail struggles
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-05-2026 14:22 HKT
source: Threads
Durian and chill? Couple’s cinema snack shocks crowd
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-05-2026 12:26 HKT
logo
(Video) Toyota car veers wildly on Kwun Tong Bypass, hits railing and crashes into Honda
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-05-2026 00:58 HKT
source: online
Tourist conduct during Golden Week fuels debate in Hong Kong
SOCIAL BUZZ
06-05-2026 15:26 HKT
Fate of newborn street rats rattles online debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-05-2026 18:04 HKT
‘Can’t I just pay the fine?’: Tourist faces backlash over littering comments in Sai Kung
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-05-2026 17:41 HKT
Midnight quest for lost cardholder turns tourist’s goosebumps to gratitude for city’s kind hearts
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-05-2026 13:49 HKT
(File photo)
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says 
NEWS
11-05-2026 13:30 HKT
The Lamma Winds was permanently closed on 11 May 2026. HK Electric Managing Director Mr. Francis C. Y. Cheng (4th from right) and colleagues from the Generation Division paid tribute to the “big wind turbine”.
Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades
NEWS
11-05-2026 18:07 HKT
Cathay flight returns to Hong Kong after mid-air mechanical fault, no injuries reported
NEWS
11-05-2026 19:07 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.