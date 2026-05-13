logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

No body, no witness: revisiting the 2016 Shek Kip Mei murder that ended in life imprisonment

SOCIAL BUZZ
53 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A mainland-born illegal immigrant has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a 62-year-old female security guard in Shek Kip Mei in 2016, in a rare “no-body” case in which the victim’s remains were never recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The victim, surnamed Chan, worked long hours as a construction site security guard and lived with her son in Shek Kip Mei. The defendant, originally from Puning, Guangdong, entered Hong Kong illegally in 2011 and later worked as a frozen meat cutter in a Shek Kip Mei market. He had two previous marriages and three children.

He was a long-time acquaintance of Chan through an extended family connection and referred to her as “Auntie”. Investigators said he had repeatedly borrowed money from her, and their relationship deteriorated amid financial disputes, with police not ruling out debt pressure as a possible motive.

Chan disappeared on May 1, 2016, after leaving work. She was later believed to have been lured to the defendant’s flat in Sham Shui Po over a debt-related dispute.

CCTV footage and Octopus card records placed her movements towards a residential building in Cheung Sha Wan, where the defendant was seen entering and leaving the premises multiple times that night, carrying plastic bags and a suitcase, and making enquiries about nearby refuse collection points.

Forensic officers later found blood traces in the defendant’s subdivided flat, confirmed to belong to the victim. The scene had been extensively cleaned, suggesting an attempt to destroy evidence, although the body was never located.

The defendant initially denied the allegations and gave inconsistent accounts, including references to a fictitious third party. He was also seen fleeing when police arrived and was later arrested after a chase.

The High Court convicted him of murder and preventing lawful burial of a body, sentencing him to life imprisonment, with the judge commending the thoroughness of the investigation despite the absence of a body or eyewitnesses.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo for illustration purposes only
Vietnamese woman files discrimination complaint over alleged slur on first day at work
SOCIAL BUZZ
3 hours ago
HK man claims Shenzhen massage turned awkward after male therapist’s ‘special service’ suggestion
SOCIAL BUZZ
7 hours ago
Fei Ngo Shan kidnapping revisited: $28 million ransom paid after 96-hour ordeal of Bossini heiress
SOCIAL BUZZ
12-05-2026 19:50 HKT
(file photo)
Shenzhen wisdom tooth extraction leaves HK woman with severe infection
SOCIAL BUZZ
12-05-2026 13:45 HKT
Wan Chai double murder case revisited: ex-banker jailed for life
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-05-2026 19:34 HKT
Broken lock trick: new scam wave sweeps Tuen Mun shops and residents
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-05-2026 13:47 HKT
(file photo)
$30 pens row sparks debate over Hong Kong retail struggles
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-05-2026 14:22 HKT
source: Threads
Durian and chill? Couple’s cinema snack shocks crowd
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-05-2026 12:26 HKT
logo
(Video) Toyota car veers wildly on Kwun Tong Bypass, hits railing and crashes into Honda
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-05-2026 00:58 HKT
source: online
Tourist conduct during Golden Week fuels debate in Hong Kong
SOCIAL BUZZ
06-05-2026 15:26 HKT
Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week
NEWS
12-05-2026 17:54 HKT
Property developer and Chorland food stall chain founder dies in suspected suicide at home
NEWS
20 hours ago
Michael Jackson's 'second family' now says he sexually abused them, filing lawsuit against estate
WORLD
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.