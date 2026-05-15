Elon Musk’s 6-year-old son ‘Lil X’ steals spotlight in Beijing during Trump China trip

World’s richest man and Tesla CEO Elon Musk accompanied U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to China, bringing along his son X Æ A-12, nicknamed “Lil X.”

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lil X drew attention after appearing hand-in-hand with Musk at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, wearing a Chinese-style embroidered vest and carrying a tiger-shaped crossbody bag, looking both playful and composed inside the formal political venue.

Photos of the pair were taken as Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with leading U.S. business figures at the venue. While Musk wore a dark suit, Lil X’s outfit sparked discussion on Chinese social media, with many users praising the child’s traditional Chinese-inspired look.

One user on X commented on the boy’s appearance, prompting Musk to reply in Chinese: “My son is learning Mandarin.”

Chinese media reports said the tiger-shaped bag, designed by a Guangxi-based handmade fashion brand, sells for more than 300 yuan online. Reports said sales surged after Lil X was seen carrying it.

Musk has frequently brought Lil X to public events. The tech billionaire previously appeared with his son at the White House and also introduced several of his children to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting last year.