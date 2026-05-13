logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Vietnamese woman files discrimination complaint over alleged slur on first day at work

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo for illustration purposes only
Photo for illustration purposes only

A Vietnamese woman in Hong Kong has filed a complaint with the Equal Opportunities Commission after her employer allegedly used a derogatory Vietnamese term to refer to her on her first day of part-time work.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The woman said in a social media post on Tuesday (May 12) that she had not yet met any colleagues in person when her boss referred to her as “phò” in a workplace group chat after learning she was Vietnamese.

She described the incident as the first time she had experienced such direct discrimination, saying she felt deeply offended and uncomfortable.

Screenshots uploaded alongside the post showed a person believed to be the employer introducing her in the group chat using the term “phở” while asking other staff members to “take care of her.”

Source: Threads
Source: Threads

Online sources and netizens noted that “phò” is a derogatory Vietnamese slang term referring to a “prostitute” or “sex worker,” while “phở” refers to the Vietnamese noodle dish.

While it has not been confirmed whether the employer intentionally used the homophone to make a derogatory reference, netizens argued that replacing a person’s name with a food term was itself disrespectful.

The woman rejected suggestions that the message may have been a typing mistake of her real name, arguing that the use of Vietnamese tone marks indicated it was intentional.

She later said she immediately quit the job and left the group chat after receiving the message.

The incident sparked widespread criticism online, with many netizens condemning the alleged remark as racist and sexist. Some urged her to report the case to the Equal Opportunities Commission, which she later confirmed she had done.

The commission has not publicly commented on the case.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK man claims Shenzhen massage turned awkward after male therapist’s ‘special service’ suggestion
SOCIAL BUZZ
5 hours ago
Fei Ngo Shan kidnapping revisited: $28 million ransom paid after 96-hour ordeal of Bossini heiress
SOCIAL BUZZ
22 hours ago
(file photo)
Shenzhen wisdom tooth extraction leaves HK woman with severe infection
SOCIAL BUZZ
12-05-2026 13:45 HKT
Wan Chai double murder case revisited: ex-banker jailed for life
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-05-2026 19:34 HKT
Broken lock trick: new scam wave sweeps Tuen Mun shops and residents
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-05-2026 13:47 HKT
(file photo)
$30 pens row sparks debate over Hong Kong retail struggles
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-05-2026 14:22 HKT
source: Threads
Durian and chill? Couple’s cinema snack shocks crowd
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-05-2026 12:26 HKT
logo
(Video) Toyota car veers wildly on Kwun Tong Bypass, hits railing and crashes into Honda
SOCIAL BUZZ
07-05-2026 00:58 HKT
source: online
Tourist conduct during Golden Week fuels debate in Hong Kong
SOCIAL BUZZ
06-05-2026 15:26 HKT
Fate of newborn street rats rattles online debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-05-2026 18:04 HKT
Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week
NEWS
12-05-2026 17:54 HKT
Property developer and Chorland food stall chain founder dies in suspected suicide at home
NEWS
18 hours ago
Michael Jackson's 'second family' now says he sexually abused them, filing lawsuit against estate
WORLD
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.