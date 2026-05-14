‘S-shaped’ elderly taxi driver goes viral after fatal Ngau Tau Kok crash

A fatal traffic accident in Ngau Tau Kok on Wednesday (May 13), in which a 70-year-old taxi driver lost control and mounted a pavement, killing one person and leaving another in a coma, has reignited public concern over the driving safety of elderly commercial drivers.

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Following the incident, a video began circulating on social media showing an elderly taxi driver in Hong Kong driving in a hunched posture, with users describing his body position as “S-shaped.” The post, which has drawn widespread attention, claimed the driver was 81 years old and expressed concern about his apparent fatigue behind the wheel.

The video, originally uploaded on Chinese social media in June 2025, shows an elderly man wearing a polo shirt and a black cap, with visible wrinkles and age spots. He appears to lean forward while driving, with his eyes appearing half-closed at times.

The circulating footage also shows a taxi driver identity card indicating it was issued in 2019 and valid until 2029. However, the driver’s actual age cannot be confirmed from either the footage or the document.

Further videos dating back to 2023 also appear to show the same driver, with some users commenting on his slow driving and apparent fatigue. Other clips feature elderly taxi drivers in Hong Kong, with some videos featuring interviews with the drivers.

The incident and viral footage have sparked mixed reactions online. Some netizens expressed sympathy, saying elderly workers are often forced to continue working due to financial pressure. Others raised concerns over public safety, particularly in light of recent fatal accidents involving elderly drivers.

Authorities have previously proposed tightening regulations for commercial drivers, including lowering the medical examination age threshold from 70 to 65 and introducing annual fitness checks. The proposals are expected to be submitted to the Legislative Council later this year.