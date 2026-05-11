Broken lock trick: new scam wave sweeps Tuen Mun shops and residents

A group of suspected scammers posing as neighbors, former schoolmates, or regular customers have reportedly been targeting residents and shop staff in Tuen Mun and Tin Shui Wai, using stories about broken keys and faulty electronic locks to win sympathy and obtain cash.

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According to multiple online reports, the fraudsters typically claim they urgently need money to pay a locksmith deposit after being locked out of their homes. Victims are then persuaded to lend several hundred to over a thousand Hong Kong dollars, with some later discovering they had been approached more than once.

One of the latest cases occurred last Thursday (May 7), when a woman was approached outside Kin Sang Shopping Centre in Tuen Mun by a heavy-set woman wearing glasses and a face mask. The suspect allegedly claimed they had attended the same school and were even able to correctly name former teachers and subjects, helping to lower the victim’s suspicion.

The woman then claimed her home’s electronic lock had malfunctioned while her mother was away in the UK, saying she urgently needed to pay a locksmith. The victim agreed to lend her HK$800 in cash.

The suspect later contacted the victim again, claiming the locksmith would charge double due to the late hour, and successfully obtained an additional HK$900 plus HK$40 in transportation fees via bank transfer. She allegedly attempted to borrow another HK$500, but the victim became suspicious and refused. In total, the victim lost HK$1,740.

According to Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard, earlier this year a computer repair shop owner in Tuen Mun also reported being deceived by a woman who claimed to be a regular customer. She allegedly said her electronic lock had failed and requested a HK$500 deposit for a locksmith, after which she disappeared without repaying the money.

The shop owner later said the suspect had provided a name, Hong Kong identity card number, and phone number, but police later found the identity details were false.

A noodle shop in the district was also targeted last month. Staff said a man entered the store after closing hours and claimed he had snapped his key in the lock and urgently needed HK$300 for locksmith services. He also failed to return.

Local residents said similar incidents had appeared in the area several years ago, with sightings reported near Marks & Spencer in Tuen Mun and around Yan Oi Tong Circuit. In one case, a restaurant employee recognized the scam from online warnings and refused to hand over money, prompting the suspect to flee.

Based on multiple reported cases between January and May, at least four incidents involving similar tactics have been publicly reported in New Territories West this year. Some residents suspect more than one individual may be involved, as CCTV footage from different locations appears to show suspects with varying appearances.

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant when approached by strangers requesting emergency cash assistance, and to report suspected scams to police immediately.