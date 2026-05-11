Wan Chai double murder case revisited: ex-banker jailed for life

A 29-year-old British investment banker has been sentenced to life imprisonment after admitting to the killings of two Indonesian women in a luxury Wan Chai apartment, in a case that shocked the city due to its extreme violence.

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Rurik Jutting, a Cambridge-educated former banker who had worked at major international financial institutions, was convicted over the 2014 murders at The J Residence. Court proceedings heard that Jutting met the two victims separately in the days leading up to their deaths, with the encounters later escalating into fatal violence inside his residence.

Police were alerted in the early hours of November 1, 2014, after Jutting contacted emergency services indicating his intention to surrender. The bodies of the two victims were found with extensive injuries, while video recordings made by the defendant were later presented as evidence in court.

The victims were identified as Sumarti Ningsih, a 23-year-old mother from Indonesia, and Seneng Mujiasih, 26. Ningsih had come to Hong Kong to work in the sex trade due to financial hardship, while Mujiasih was employed as a domestic worker who also engaged in part-time sex work in the Wan Chai district.

Court proceedings heard that Ningsih had previously met Jutting through an online platform and had arranged a paid encounter. Although she left a prior meeting early due to his aggressive behaviour, she later agreed to meet him again on October 25 after being offered a higher payment. She was subsequently held inside the apartment for several days.

The court heard that Jutting had consumed cocaine and was in an abnormal state of agitation. Ningsih was bound and subjected to repeated physical and sexual assault during her confinement.

The court further heard that she later sustained fatal injuries inside the apartment.

On October 31, Jutting met Mujiasih in Wan Chai and arranged another paid encounter. During the meeting, Mujiasih became aware of his behaviour and refused to continue with certain acts. An argument ensued, during which she was fatally injured.

Police later discovered both bodies inside the apartment.

The court also heard that Jutting had recorded parts of the incidents and later provided an account of his actions to authorities.

He was found to have experienced a decline in mental health and professional stability prior to the offences, following disciplinary issues in his banking career and reported substance abuse.

During sentencing, the judge described the case as one of the most disturbing in Hong Kong’s legal history, stating that the defendant posed a continuing risk to society. Claims of remorse were not accepted by the court.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for each murder, with the sentences to run concurrently.

The case has since prompted public discussion in Hong Kong about mental health support, substance abuse, and pressures faced by expatriate professionals in the financial sector.