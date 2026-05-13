Keep your umbrellas handy: seven straight days of showers to drench Hong Kong

Hong Kong residents will have to carry an umbrella for seven consecutive days starting tomorrow, as the Hong Kong Observatory expects continuous heavy showers and squally thunderstorms over the region.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The forecaster said a trough of low pressure will gradually edge closer to the coast of southern China on Thursday (May 14) and Friday, bringing unsettled weather under the influence of upper-air disturbances.

The trough of low pressure is expected to linger over the northern part of the South China Sea during the weekend, while a fresh to strong easterly airstream will affect eastern Guangdong.

A hot southerly airstream will then gradually affect the coast of Guangdong early to midweek next week, the Observatory said.

According to a nine-day weather forecast, maximum temperatures will reach 30 degrees next Wednesday and climb to 32 degrees by next Friday.

Besides, Tropical Cyclone Hagupit is expected to linger over the seas east of the Philippines in the coming days.