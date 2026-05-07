$30 pens row sparks debate over Hong Kong retail struggles

A dispute over the price of several pens at a stationery shop has triggered heated online debate in Hong Kong, with retail operators voicing frustration over what they describe as unrealistic consumer expectations and mounting pressure on brick-and-mortar businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident was shared on the social media platform, where a user recounted witnessing a customer objecting to a bill of just over HK$30 for several pens at a traditional stationery store earlier this week.

According to the post, the customer questioned the price and compared it to liquidation sales elsewhere, where similar items were reportedly sold for as little as HK$3 each.

When the shop owner explained that the pricing reflected minimal profit margins after accounting for rent and operating costs, the customer allegedly responded: “Then you might as well all shut down!”

The remark quickly went viral, drawing widespread reactions and prompting an unusual wave of responses from small business owners across Hong Kong.

Retailers describe “ice age” conditions

In the comments, numerous shop owners and industry practitioners described the local retail environment as increasingly difficult, citing high rents, labor costs and thin margins.

A children’s book publisher with more than 30 years in the industry said Hong Kong retail was in an “ice age,” while independent bookstore operators noted that many customers underestimate the cost structure behind small businesses.

Other retailers, including board game shops and traditional jewellery sellers, echoed similar concerns, saying many consumers assume businesses are highly profitable without considering overheads.

Debate over online price expectations

The discussion also turned to the influence of cross-border e-commerce platforms, with some netizens arguing that ultra-low online prices have distorted consumer expectations in Hong Kong.

Others said there is a growing perception that shops struggling financially are automatically “ethical”, creating further misunderstandings about pricing and sustainability.

Despite criticism, many users expressed support for physical stores, saying they prefer shopping locally to preserve neighborhood retail culture.

Some said they continue to visit traditional stationery shops out of habit and nostalgia, while others warned that continued store closures would further erode Hong Kong’s retail landscape.

The original post’s author added that while consumers naturally want to save money, delaying support until shops close would only accelerate the decline of local retail, ultimately affecting the broader economy.