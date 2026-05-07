logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

$30 pens row sparks debate over Hong Kong retail struggles

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(file photo)
(file photo)

A dispute over the price of several pens at a stationery shop has triggered heated online debate in Hong Kong, with retail operators voicing frustration over what they describe as unrealistic consumer expectations and mounting pressure on brick-and-mortar businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident was shared on the social media platform, where a user recounted witnessing a customer objecting to a bill of just over HK$30 for several pens at a traditional stationery store earlier this week.

According to the post, the customer questioned the price and compared it to liquidation sales elsewhere, where similar items were reportedly sold for as little as HK$3 each.

When the shop owner explained that the pricing reflected minimal profit margins after accounting for rent and operating costs, the customer allegedly responded: “Then you might as well all shut down!”

The remark quickly went viral, drawing widespread reactions and prompting an unusual wave of responses from small business owners across Hong Kong.

Retailers describe “ice age” conditions

In the comments, numerous shop owners and industry practitioners described the local retail environment as increasingly difficult, citing high rents, labor costs and thin margins.

A children’s book publisher with more than 30 years in the industry said Hong Kong retail was in an “ice age,” while independent bookstore operators noted that many customers underestimate the cost structure behind small businesses.

Other retailers, including board game shops and traditional jewellery sellers, echoed similar concerns, saying many consumers assume businesses are highly profitable without considering overheads.

Debate over online price expectations

The discussion also turned to the influence of cross-border e-commerce platforms, with some netizens arguing that ultra-low online prices have distorted consumer expectations in Hong Kong.

Others said there is a growing perception that shops struggling financially are automatically “ethical”, creating further misunderstandings about pricing and sustainability.

Despite criticism, many users expressed support for physical stores, saying they prefer shopping locally to preserve neighborhood retail culture.

Some said they continue to visit traditional stationery shops out of habit and nostalgia, while others warned that continued store closures would further erode Hong Kong’s retail landscape.

The original post’s author added that while consumers naturally want to save money, delaying support until shops close would only accelerate the decline of local retail, ultimately affecting the broader economy.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
source: Threads
Durian and chill? Couple’s cinema snack shocks crowd
SOCIAL BUZZ
3 hours ago
logo
(Video) Toyota car veers wildly on Kwun Tong Bypass, hits railing and crashes into Honda
SOCIAL BUZZ
14 hours ago
source: online
Tourist conduct during Golden Week fuels debate in Hong Kong
SOCIAL BUZZ
06-05-2026 15:26 HKT
Fate of newborn street rats rattles online debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-05-2026 18:04 HKT
‘Can’t I just pay the fine?’: Tourist faces backlash over littering comments in Sai Kung
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-05-2026 17:41 HKT
Midnight quest for lost cardholder turns tourist’s goosebumps to gratitude for city’s kind hearts
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-05-2026 13:49 HKT
(file photo)
'We simply can’t afford it': Couple earning $90,000 a month rule out having a child
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-05-2026 12:55 HKT
HK climber trapped on Japanese peak with companion, rescue crews grounded by bad weather
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-05-2026 02:44 HKT
source: Threads
Nine years, 55 stations: MTR ‘rapper’ bids farewell after viral fame
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-05-2026 16:26 HKT
HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-05-2026 12:55 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
23 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.