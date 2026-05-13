Buyers clock in four days early for Audemars Piguet and Swatch latest collection

Lines are already snaking outside Swatch's stores after its latest blockbuster collaboration with Audemars Piguet (AP) was revealed online — four days before its official sale.

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The enthusiasm follows the latest frenzy after Swatch’s successful collaboration with Omega and Blancpain.

Riding on the hype, its latest "Royal Pop" collection with AP has caught the internet by surprise since the announcement, with many predicting the timepiece's look — until today.

The collection features eight pocket watches in different colors made of bioceramic material, with no straps, priced between HK$2,940 and HK$3,150.

Despite the unexpected design, the revelation did not dampen the passion of those already queuing — or the resellers eyeing a quick profit.

Set to hit physical stores this Saturday (May 16), lines were reported at Swatch's stores in Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui this afternoon, where both young adults and the elderly were spotted sitting on chairs, prepared for a marathon wait.