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SOCIAL BUZZ

Durian and chill? Couple’s cinema snack shocks crowd

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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source: Threads
source: Threads

Hong Kong moviegoers were left stunned after a couple allegedly turned a cinema screening into a “durian feast,” with the fruit’s pungent smell reportedly filling the entire theatre and sparking heated debate online.

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The incident came to light after a local man shared his experience on social media, describing how a bespectacled male patron and his female companion entered the cinema late before unpacking the notoriously strong-smelling fruit during the movie.

According to the post, the man appeared “well prepared,” even wearing disposable gloves while eating the durian. The complainant also accused him of taking off his shoes and propping his feet up during the screening.

“The smell spread across the entire cinema,” the post said, adding that the behaviour was even more unbearable than common annoyances such as loud conversations or noisy eating.

While many netizens expressed disbelief, others turned their attention to the complainant, questioning why he did not immediately alert cinema staff.

“Why didn’t you tell the staff right away?” one commenter wrote, while another questioned the usefulness of complaining online after the screening had ended.

Others reacted humorously, joking about increasingly bizarre cinema dining habits. Some recalled seeing people eating instant noodles during films, while others joked that roasted pigeon could be the “next-level challenge.”

In practice, many cinema chains have clearly stated rules prohibiting patrons from bringing outside food and drinks into screening halls. For example, MCL Cinemas states that only food and beverages purchased from its snack counters or designated partners are permitted inside theatres, while outside food may result in patrons being refused entry.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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