(Video) Toyota car veers wildly on Kwun Tong Bypass, hits railing and crashes into Honda

A Toyota car sped wildly on the Kwun Tong Bypass on Wednesday afternoon, hitting a railing, bouncing into the air and then crashing into a Honda, causing the Honda to spin across the road, online footage shows.

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The incident occurred around 2.32pm. The Toyota was traveling towards Mong Kok when it suddenly accelerated near MegaBox, changed lanes and hit a railing, kicking up dust and bouncing into the air. Instead of stopping, it accelerated again and slammed into a Honda ahead. The Honda spun around like a boomerang after being hit.

The Toyota then continued veering erratically in an S-shaped pattern, hitting railings on both sides of the road.

A witness described the scene as terrifying: "I heard a loud noise and saw the grey car hit the railing. It scared me. Then it accelerated again. I was quick to step on the gas and get away."

According to police, a 25-year-old man, surnamed Sin, claimed at 3.07pm that loose stones caused his car to skid near SKH Holy Cross Primary School, leading to the crash. He sustained head, leg and chest pain, while a 24-year-old female passenger, surnamed Wan, suffered shortness of breath. The 50-year-old female driver of the Honda, surnamed Cheung, also sustained minor injuries. All three were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.