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SOCIAL BUZZ

Couple's alpine tryst broadcast live by weather camera on Swiss mountain

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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Photo: faulhorn.roundshot.com
Photo: faulhorn.roundshot.com

A couple who climbed to the summit of Faulhorn mountain in Switzerland engaged in a passionate encounter on a hotel deck at 2,681 metres, unaware that a 24-hour live weather webcam was broadcasting their 10-minute liaison to the world, according to foreign media reports.

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The incident occurred around 3.30pm on April 8. After reaching the peak above Grindelwald in the Bernese Oberland, the couple found the wooden deck of the Faulhorn hotel deserted – the hotel is closed until June 20 due to snow. Surrounded by snow-covered mountains and Lake Brienz, they removed their hiking clothes and had sex, apparently believing they were alone.

Photo: Roundshot
Photo: Roundshot

However, a weather monitoring camera mounted on the hotel roof, managed by Roundshot, was streaming live footage. A viewer who had been checking snow conditions witnessed the scene. "I laughed at first, then I thought: it must be cold up there," he later told media.

The couple seemed unfazed by the cold, calmly dressing and continuing their descent, apparently unaware they had briefly become an online sensation.

Roundshot said the system has an automatic blurring mechanism that instantly obscures people in the frame, so the couple's identities will not be exposed. The footage has been deleted by administrators. While such explicit scenes are rare, the company acknowledged that the camera occasionally captures tourists playing pranks on the camera.

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