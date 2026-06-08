Japan service ‘myth’ under scrutiny after HK diner claims rude treatment at Osaka hotpot chain

A Hong Kong diner has sparked debate online after alleging rude treatment at a popular hotpot chain in Osaka, with netizens questioning whether Japan’s reputation for hospitality is being eroded by over-tourism pressures.

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The customer said their group was seated at around 8pm for a 120-minute all-you-can-eat meal, but staff began urging them to leave at about 9.30pm despite the restaurant closing at 10pm.

In a social media post, the diner alleged staff assumed they could not understand Japanese, spoke critically about them, and behaved impatiently during the meal. The customer also described the payment process as rude, saying they felt “disrespected” and “rushed.”

The post went viral, with some users sharing similar claims, including allegations that certain restaurants in tourist areas provide different menus for foreign diners, with cheaper options omitted unless specifically requested.

One netizen said they were first given an English menu after speaking Cantonese, only to later find lower-priced set meals missing and only more expensive options available.

However, others defended the chain, saying they had visited multiple branches without issue and suggesting the incident may have been isolated or linked to staff pressure near closing time.

Some also noted that service quality in Japan can vary depending on timing and customer behaviors, with several arguing that efforts to speak Japanese often lead to warmer service.

The incident has reignited debate over whether Japan’s reputation for impeccable hospitality still holds up in major tourist hubs such as Osaka, Tokyo and Kyoto amid rising visitor numbers.