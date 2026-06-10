New public housing resident struggles with 'reverse' door and gate installation

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The first pilot project under "Well-being Design" Guide completed
23-11-2025 13:51 HKT
Public housing estates ban security guards from opening doors for residents
28-10-2025 18:14 HKT
Govt mulls public housing 'guarantees' for elderly residing in GBA
17-06-2025 19:51 HKT
HKJC allocates $720mn to the second phase of JC PROJECT LIFT
10-06-2025 20:01 HKT
City's private housing supply to enjoy momentary increase
24-04-2025 15:49 HKT
Bowie Wu, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
HK launches $50m 'AI for All' campaign to benefit 50,000 residents
08-06-2026 21:22 HKT