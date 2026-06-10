New public housing resident struggles with 'reverse' door and gate installation

A new public housing resident has complained on social media that his flat's wooden door and metal gate are installed in opposite directions, making it extremely difficult to insert the key and unlock the door, forcing him to twist his hand at an awkward angle.

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Photos posted by the resident show the wooden door's handle and lock on the left, while the metal gate's handle and lock are on the right. When the gate is pulled open from right to left, the lock on the wooden door remains completely blocked.

After complaining to the Housing Department, an engineer reportedly told him the installation was not wrong and that all units in the building had the same configuration. Similar designs have been reported in Choi Wan Estate, Shek Wai Kok Estate, Lai Tak Estate and Hing Man Estate.