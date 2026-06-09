CSSA recipient locks mother out over $480 bra dispute and asks online: ‘Am I wrong?’

A 23-year-old woman receiving Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) and disability allowance has sparked a family dispute after using her disability payments to buy a HK$480 corrective bra, later locking her mother out of their home and asking netizens whether she was “in the wrong.”

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident reportedly escalated into a heated argument at home before social workers were called in to mediate.

According to posts shared online, the woman said she had been diagnosed with depression and bipolar disorder since the age of 15. She claimed she purchased the bra after trying it on at a lingerie store and finding it suitable.

Although the item was initially part of a “buy two, get one free” promotion, her mother reportedly refused to proceed with the purchase due to concerns over the cost, despite initially agreeing to pay.

The woman then used her own disability allowance to complete the purchase.

Tensions escalated after they returned home, with the woman reportedly locking her mother out of the flat and sending a WhatsApp message demanding repayment of HK$960, saying: “Debt must be repaid.”

She also claimed her mother owed her more than HK$8,000.

The mother later managed to re-enter the flat and reportedly became angry, at one point threatening to return to mainland China and seeking help from friends to repay her daughter.

Social workers were eventually called in to mediate the dispute. The mother later repaid HK$860 after deducting part of the amount.

However, the argument reportedly continued, and the woman later said she had decided to apply for a split household under the welfare system, telling netizens she would no longer rely on her mother financially, and asking: “Am I completely in the wrong?”

The post sparked widespread discussion online, with some users criticizing her spending priorities while others debated broader issues surrounding welfare dependence and family conflict.