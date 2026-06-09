logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

CSSA recipient locks mother out over $480 bra dispute and asks online: ‘Am I wrong?’

SOCIAL BUZZ
25 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
File photo and online capture
File photo and online capture

A 23-year-old woman receiving Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) and disability allowance has sparked a family dispute after using her disability payments to buy a HK$480 corrective bra, later locking her mother out of their home and asking netizens whether she was “in the wrong.”

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident reportedly escalated into a heated argument at home before social workers were called in to mediate.

According to posts shared online, the woman said she had been diagnosed with depression and bipolar disorder since the age of 15. She claimed she purchased the bra after trying it on at a lingerie store and finding it suitable.

Although the item was initially part of a “buy two, get one free” promotion, her mother reportedly refused to proceed with the purchase due to concerns over the cost, despite initially agreeing to pay.

The woman then used her own disability allowance to complete the purchase.

Tensions escalated after they returned home, with the woman reportedly locking her mother out of the flat and sending a WhatsApp message demanding repayment of HK$960, saying: “Debt must be repaid.”

She also claimed her mother owed her more than HK$8,000.

The mother later managed to re-enter the flat and reportedly became angry, at one point threatening to return to mainland China and seeking help from friends to repay her daughter.

Social workers were eventually called in to mediate the dispute. The mother later repaid HK$860 after deducting part of the amount.

However, the argument reportedly continued, and the woman later said she had decided to apply for a split household under the welfare system, telling netizens she would no longer rely on her mother financially, and asking: “Am I completely in the wrong?”

The post sparked widespread discussion online, with some users criticizing her spending priorities while others debated broader issues surrounding welfare dependence and family conflict.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Taiwan murder case: Fujian woman’s ‘grieving partner act’ exposed after killing a boyfriend 11 years her junior
SOCIAL BUZZ
22 hours ago
(File Photo)
Japan service ‘myth’ under scrutiny after HK diner claims rude treatment at Osaka hotpot chain
SOCIAL BUZZ
08-06-2026 15:08 HKT
Trainee doctor used hospital X-ray on herself, posted on Instagram, facing disciplinary action
SOCIAL BUZZ
08-06-2026 05:46 HKT
'Money power' romance: Student's cash-filled love letter sparks online amusement
SOCIAL BUZZ
06-06-2026 20:50 HKT
CUHK engineering graduate made $100,000 a month as HKBN salesman, prompting search by Ricky Wong
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-06-2026 16:17 HKT
(AI generated)
Mother mocked online after questioning helper wearing shorts during heatwave
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-06-2026 12:50 HKT
Couple sparks outrage after allegedly pouring dog's leftover water into café cup
SOCIAL BUZZ
03-06-2026 17:59 HKT
source: online
Tripod order turns into 300 used iPhones in Taobao delivery mix-up
SOCIAL BUZZ
03-06-2026 15:14 HKT
Prince carries, flirtatious moves and packed tables: venues turn to muscle men for business boost
SOCIAL BUZZ
03-06-2026 13:38 HKT
logo
(Video) Concrete slab falls from lorry on Tolo Highway, female driver narrowly avoids disaster
SOCIAL BUZZ
03-06-2026 01:41 HKT
(Online photo)
‘Water ride on wheels’: Open-top bus tour goes viral after rain-soaked adventure
NEWS
21 hours ago
logo
(Video) Fireball erupts as firefighters tackle lithium battery blaze in Tsing Yi container truck
NEWS
11 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKO issues first Black Rainstorm Warning of the year at 8.35pm
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.