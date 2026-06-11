Nine-day rainy spell to hit HK with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected 

Hong Kong is set for nine continuous days of rain starting this Friday, following the city's first Black Rainstorm Warning of the year, with heavier showers accompanied by squally thunderstorms expected from Sunday (Jun 14) to Tuesday.

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According to the Observatory, an easterly airstream will bring scattered showers to the coast of Guangdong tomorrow, while a separate area of low pressure is set to trigger unsettled weather in the vicinity of Taiwan.

Over the weekend, local temperatures are forecast to hover between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure will gradually edge closer to the coast of southern China, triggering progressively more frequent showers across the region.

The wet spell is expected to intensify from early to midweek next week, driven by the combined influence of an active southwest monsoon and upper-air disturbances.

This meteorological combination will bring occasional heavy downpours and squally thunderstorms across southern China and the northern waters of the South China Sea.