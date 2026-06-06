'Money power' romance: Student's cash-filled love letter sparks online amusement

A young Hong Kong student's highly pragmatic approach to wooing a crush has gone viral on social media after a photograph surfaced of a handwritten love letter containing HK$520 in cash, prompting widespread amusement over the boy's surprisingly practical romantic tactics.

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The handwritten note, dated early May 2026, was recently shared in a local Facebook community group and quickly gained traction as a prime example of modern-day romance.

In the endearingly scribbled message, the young boy introduces himself as a student from the adjacent classroom. He explains that he frequently encounters the girl in the school stairwell and was captivated by her adorable smile during a recent interaction.

Bypassing traditional gifts like chocolates or flowers, the student opted for a much more direct approach.

He attached a HK$500 bank note and a HK$20 bank note to the paper using masking tape inscribed with wishes for her daily happiness.

The total amount of 520 holds special romantic significance, as the number sounds similar to the phrase for expressing love in Mandarin.

In a moment of striking clarity, the boy justified the cash gift by explaining that since he was unsure of her personal preferences, he decided to give her something universally loved by the general public.

He concluded the note with a cheeky sign-off, playfully acknowledging that he was going to bother her anyway even if she found his bold gesture intrusive.

This display of what internet users are dubbing financial prowess has drawn a wide range of reactions online.

Many commentators praised the young boy for his generosity and acute understanding of modern practicalities, joking that the younger generation already knows that cash is the most effective romantic gesture.

Conversely, some social media users teased the student for being overly eager to part with his money simply because a girl smiled at him.

Others humorously speculated about a potential heartbreak, joking that the recipient might gladly accept the universally loved cash while ultimately rejecting the boy's romantic advances.