Trainee doctor used hospital X-ray on herself, posted on Instagram, facing disciplinary action

A trainee doctor at Caritas Medical Centre used medical equipment without authorisation to X-ray her own knee and posted the images on Instagram, prompting disciplinary action from the Hospital Authority.
The female trainee, known as Angel, who has a YouTube channel with over 36,000 subscribers, posted a photo of herself in the hospital X-ray room with the caption: "Perks for a good HO (trainee doctor benefits)."
The Hospital Authority said the conduct was inappropriate and would be seriously followed up. Both the trainee and a resident doctor who operated the X-ray machine will face disciplinary action. The resident doctor holds a valid radiation equipment licence.
The authority confirmed that the X-ray was taken in a room with strict radiation protection controls, including warning lights, mobile lead screens and access control systems. Radiation monitoring showed all areas remained within safety standards.
In a separate incident, the same trainee, who had previously done an internship at Ruttonjee Hospital, was also alleged to have asked her boyfriend, a doctor at Tuen Mun Hospital, to perform an anorectal examination on a patient at Ruttonjee Hospital.
The authority said patient services were not affected and the trainee has been given a stern warning and will be closely monitored for the remainder of her internship.