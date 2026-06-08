Taiwan murder case: Fujian woman’s ‘grieving partner act’ exposed after killing a boyfriend 11 years her junior

A Fujian-born woman who settled in Taiwan was sentenced to life imprisonment after murdering and dismembering her younger boyfriend in a case that shocked the island.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The woman, identified as Huang, 46, killed her 35-year-old boyfriend, Lan, in 2014 amid disputes over money and a property sale. According to investigators, Huang believed Lan should not receive a share of the proceeds from the sale of a home they had purchased together.

Prosecutors said Huang carefully planned the killing. She obtained sleeping pills from a hospital, installed a GPS tracker on Lan's car and, on April 27, mixed crushed sleeping pills into his tea while he was showering. After Lan lost consciousness, Huang attacked him with a kitchen knife.

Authorities said Huang then drained the victim's blood and dismembered the body into seven parts before packing the remains into plastic bags. The remains were later taken to a rural area, where they were burned and buried.

She then attempted to avoid suspicion by filing a missing person report and visiting Lan's parents while presenting herself as a concerned partner.

Her story began to unravel when surveillance footage captured her carrying heavy bags from the apartment. Investigators also questioned the cuts on her hands. Huang later confessed and led police to the disposal site.

The court ultimately sentenced Huang to life imprisonment. Huang has continued to challenge the conviction. In 2024, she claimed that key evidence had been fabricated, but the court rejected her appeal due to a lack of new evidence.