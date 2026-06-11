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SOCIAL BUZZ

Hong Kong's first 'face-stepping' massage shop raises hygiene and fetish concerns

SOCIAL BUZZ
56 mins ago
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A massage parlor claiming to be Hong Kong's first "face-stepping" salon has sparked controversy by offering facial massages performed with the feet of female therapists.

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The business, which promotes services provided by young women and married mothers, has drawn widespread attention online, with many social media users questioning its hygiene standards and whether the concept carries sexual overtones.

According to promotional materials on the shop's website, more than 20 therapists are available for booking. Most profiles feature only photos of the therapists' feet, while their descriptions highlight personal backgrounds and their approach to the unusual form of massage.

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A reporter from Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard, visited the shop and attended a demonstration. Before the treatment began, the therapist disinfected her feet and then used them to massage facial acupressure points.

During the demonstration, the reporter said the therapist unexpectedly inserted a toe into his nostril and later pressed both feet against his face. Although the overall massage was described as tolerable, he said that part of the treatment was uncomfortable.

In an interview, two therapists insisted that the service was not sexual in nature and was intended to provide relaxation and emotional support for clients.

One therapist, who said she is a wife and mother, explained that she also works an office job and took up the part-time role to supplement her income. Another said the technique requires training to control pressure and positioning and should not be viewed as an erotic service.

The shop's owner said strict rules prohibit customers from touching therapists, seeking their personal contact information or engaging in other inappropriate behavior. He claimed that only one customer had been removed for violating the rules since the business opened two months ago.

According to the owner, the shop employs more than 20 therapists and receives between 15 and 20 customers a day, most of them male office workers, while some tourists also make reservations.

A registered psychologist said foot fetishism is not, by itself, a mental disorder but rather a form of sexual preference. He added that professional help may be necessary only if such behaviors become uncontrollable or lead to illegal acts.

Under Hong Kong's Massage Establishments Ordinance, premises that provide only facial or certain limited body massage services may be exempt from licensing requirements.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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