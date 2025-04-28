logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Over 14,000 new condos unsold in Metro Vancouver as sales hit record low

PROPERTY
13 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

More than 14,000 new condominiums were unsold across Metro Vancouver at the end of June 2026, with sales falling to a record low as developers sharply cut back on new launches, according to Rennie's Fall 2026 report and MLA Canada's October 2026 report.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Only 15 per cent of the unsold units were in projects where construction had yet to begin, while 56 per cent — nearly 8,000 homes — were under construction, about twice the number of completed units awaiting buyers.

Just 1,340 new condominiums were sold across the region in the first half of 2026, a record low, even as prices declined and buyers had more choice.

"Metro Vancouver's condo market isn't really a pre-sale market anymore — it's a new-home market," said Ryan Wyse, market intelligence manager and lead analyst at Rennie, who warned that completed and unsold inventory will keep rising before the cycle turns.

Rennie noted that no concrete condominium tower presale launches had occurred in Metro Vancouver so far in 2026, with most unsold units in projects yet to start construction being in wood-frame developments.

MLA Canada's September figures showed just two presale projects launched in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, releasing 32 homes, with no sales. Over the previous five years, September averaged about seven launches and 870 homes, with more than 35 per cent typically selling within the month — meaning September 2026's release total was about 96 per cent below the historical average.

"September gave buyers more choice and lower prices, but not the confidence to act," said Melissa Nestoruk, advisory intelligence manager at MLA Canada, who also cited uncertainty over future housing policies ahead of October's municipal and provincial elections.

The resale market was also weak. Greater Vancouver Realtors recorded 1,717 sales in September 2026, down 8.4 per cent year on year and 25 per cent below the 10-year average, with condominium resales falling 18.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, 1,001 secured purpose-built rental homes were completed across six projects in September 2026, the largest monthly total that year. Average advertised rent in MLA Canada's sample fell to C$2,671 in September from C$2,711 in August.

Rennie warned that with few new presale projects launching, Metro Vancouver's future housing supply could face a gap once demand recovers.

**Keywords:** Metro Vancouver; condominium market; record low sales

Vancouverhouse price

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Police officers work at the scene, after a vehicle drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu day block party, in which police say multiple people were killed and injured, in Vancouver, Canada April 26, 2025. (Reuters)
Prosecutors charge Vancouver man with murder for attack on Filipino festival
WORLD
28-04-2025 13:14 HKT
Several killed as driver plows into Vancouver festival crowd
WORLD
27-04-2025 13:16 HKT
Sale and purchase agreements for all building units sink 19.4 pc from last year
PROPERTY
7 hours ago
Alice Mak, right, and David Tang
MTR to launch two 1,000-unit residential projects next year, eyes Northern Metropolis
PROPERTY
8 hours ago
Shanghai K11 Elysea
NWD's Shanghai K11 Elysea office occupancy nears 80pc
PROPERTY
8 hours ago
Cello Chan.
Central Residence By The Park sells 92 units to date for almost $3.1 bn
PROPERTY
02-11-2026 18:25 HKT
From left: Victor Tin, Johnson Wai, executive director & general manager at China Merchants Land.
One Marina to release 138 units via price list on Friday
PROPERTY
02-11-2026 18:04 HKT
From left: Mark Hahn, general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land, Catherine Chui, head of mortgages, wealth and personal banking at HSBC.
Fixed-rate mortgage plan offered to buyers of Henderson's One Upper Lane
PROPERTY
02-11-2026 17:38 HKT
The Atlas I.
The Atlas I sells 8 units by tender for over HK$56.55m
PROPERTY
01-11-2026 19:27 HKT
Victor Tin.
Sino Land's One Marina draws over 5,500 checks, oversubscribed 38 times
PROPERTY
01-11-2026 17:54 HKT
Man arrested over suspected drugging of Mao Hamasaki in Tsim Sha Tsui
NEWS
21 hours ago
logo
(Video) Mao Hamasaki’s manager revealed as husband after suspected drugging
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Former esports champion Toyz deported to Hong Kong after serving Taiwan drug sentence
NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.