logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Unitree's quarterly revenue surges 70pc in test for China's robotics sector

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Unitree Robotics humanoid robots sit before a kickboxing match in Beijing, China August 16, 2025./REUTERS/Florence Lo
Unitree Robotics humanoid robots sit before a kickboxing match in Beijing, China August 16, 2025./REUTERS/Florence Lo

Unitree said on Wednesday third-quarter revenue rose 70 percent from a year earlier but net profit fell in its first earnings result since listing, as China's best-known humanoid maker faces its first market test amid a tech sector rout.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It generated 665 million yuan (HK$782.35 million) in revenue while net profit attributable to shareholders fell 17.4 percent to 112.7 million yuan, below analysts' 224 million yuan forecast, as the company more than doubled research and development expenses.

For the first nine months of the year, revenue climbed 55.7 percent to 1.82 billion yuan and net profit rose 270.5 percent to 386.7 million yuan, Unitree said in a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing.

The company attributed the January–September profit surge to higher gross profit and to a large one-time share-based payment expense booked in the prior-year period.

It is one of the few profitable domestic robot firms as the sector searches for viable commercial applications of the technology.

Research and development spending jumped 249.6 percent in the third quarter to 127.0 million yuan, or 19.1 percent of revenue, as the company invested more in embodied-intelligence large models, computing capacity and its R&D team.

Investors are closely watching the company's performance as a bellwether for future listings of Chinese humanoid robot makers, whose technology has not yet proved commercial viability.

Reuters reported last month that Chinese regulators are slowing down IPOs for humanoid robot firms amid tech stock volatility, as they scrutinise whether soaring valuations and revenue tied to state-backed projects reflect real commercial demand.

TECH MARKET ROUT

Unitree's shares have surged over 65 percent in the past two weeks after slumping almost 55 percent from their August debut. The company issued an abnormal trading announcement on October 21, warning investors of significant valuation risks.

But US investment bank JPMorgan hiked its stock rating on Monday and the company last week released a demo video of its new H2-X "Kung Fu Legend Guardian" humanoid robot showing off combat moves, spurring the latest rally.

Unitree's results come amid a broader market rout led by Chinese AI and technology shares.

The STAR50 index of Shanghai-listed chip and AI leaders has tumbled 40 percent since July, wiping out around US$480 billion in market value, while the blue-chip CSI300 has fallen about 20 percent from June highs.

Unitree, which competes with Tesla and Hyundai Motor Group-owned Boston Dynamics, has drawn global attention for its robots that run, dance and perform martial arts.

One of the world's biggest producers of humanoid and quadruped robots, it is backed by influential Chinese companies including Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700).

Reuters

Unitreerobotics

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Britney Wong, center, ends her winless start of the season aboard Happydearhappydeer for trainer Tony Cruz, right.
Britney Wong ends "forever" wait for first winner of season
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Development Bureau invited the market to submit expressions of interest for student hostel development on three commercial sites in Kai Tak, Siu Lek Yuen (Shatin), and Tung Chung East on January 20.
The Hostels in the City Scheme sees 45 applications confirmed eligible, offering 11,450 hostel places
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Residential buildings in Hong Kong
Hong Kong rents hit fresh peak as home prices post second monthly gain
PROPERTY
10 hours ago
Innovation enables new station construction along operating railways | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
INSIGHTS
21 hours ago
INTERPOL Secretary-General Valdecy Urquiza(right) and Hong Kong Police Commissioner Joe Chow Yat-ming
Interpol to push asset tracing in HK meeting
NEWS
26-10-2026 06:00 HKT
The Emancipation Statue symbolising the breaking of the chains of slavery in Bridgetown, Barbados (AFP)
British 'heirs of slavery' back reparations
WORLD
25-10-2026 20:30 HKT
A woman reacts as people take part in a vigil for victims of the Silver Rail Elementary School shooting, the day after a shooting, in Bend, Oregon, U.S., October 16, 2026. REUTERS/David Ryder
Teacher and armed parent teamed up to stop Oregon school shooter, police say
WORLD
17-10-2026 15:28 HKT
From left, Elizabeth L. Thomson, founder and chairwoman of The Amber Foundation, Tony So, head of SME Banking, Hong Kong & GBA and Head of GBA Corridor, Standard Chartered, Xie Wen, Teddy Lui, chief commercial officer, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, and Hilda Chan, chief marketing officer, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation. Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered announces winners of "SC WIN Now & Next Challenge 2026"
FINANCE
16-10-2026 18:45 HKT
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms young users
INNOVATION
15-10-2026 19:33 HKT
Trucks adorned with North Korean flags enter the Chinese side of the newly opened New Yalu River Bridge, which connects North Korea's Sinuiju with China's Dandong New Zone, in Dandong, Liaoning province, China, October 15, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Trucks line up as long-delayed China-North Korea bridge officially opens
CHINA
15-10-2026 11:45 HKT
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
20 hours ago
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
4 hours ago
Worker pushing motorcycle argues with police officer in Anderson Road, video sparks debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.