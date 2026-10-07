logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Private home completions jump 3.8 times to 887 units in August

PROPERTY
33 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Rating and Valuation Department reported on Thursday that private home completions jumped 3.8 times month-on-month in August to 887 units.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A total of 8,987 units were completed in the first eight months of the year, down 27 percent year-on-year, representing a mere 53 percent of the government's full-year forecast of 16,975 units.

By region, the New Territories recorded 5,810 completions in the first eight months, representing 64.6 percent of total; followed by 1,879 completions in Hong Kong Island, accounting for 20.9 percent. Kowloon recorded 1,289 completions, taking up 14.5 percent. 

The majority of completed flats during the period feature small and medium sizes, in which units measured smaller than 431 square feet accounted for 50.7 percent, or 4,557 units. 

The units spanned from 431 to 752 sq ft totalled 3,400 units, which made up 37.8 percent of the overall completion; whereas there were 703 completions of units from 753 to 1,075 sq ft, accounting for 7.8 percent. 

 

 

 

 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Citi maintains forecast of 6pc rise for property prices and rent
PROPERTY
1 hour ago
Kowloon Development’s 33 Clear Water Bay Phase 1 receives pre-sale consent
PROPERTY
1 hour ago
Mark Hahn (left).
One Victoria Cove to sell 80 units via price list next Monday
PROPERTY
2 hours ago
The Sterling II sells five units for over $71.18 mn within two days
PROPERTY
2 hours ago
Hong Kong-based bank raises mortgage maximum rebates to 2 percent
PROPERTY
22 hours ago
Kerry bids Ho Man Tin Fat Kwong Street site for $4.31 billion
PROPERTY
23 hours ago
Luxury home prices jump 5.3pc this year with transactions more than doubling: CBRE
PROPERTY
06-10-2026 16:23 HKT
Mount Hebe sells first house for HK$44.35 million
PROPERTY
06-10-2026 16:11 HKT
Li Ga (second right).
The Atlas offers total 220 units via price list and tender this weekend
PROPERTY
06-10-2026 15:57 HKT
From left: Edgar Lai, Senior Director, Valuation and Consultancy Services, Hong Kong, John Siu, and Rosanna Tang, Deputy Managing Director, Head of Research, Hong Kong
Grade A office sees YTD rental growth of 6.1 percent as total leased area reaches 1.4 mn sq ft in Q3
PROPERTY
05-10-2026 20:33 HKT
MTR clarifies ticketing procedure after mainland student says penalty differed between ID types
SOCIAL BUZZ
17 hours ago
Tuen Mun girl filmed carrying heavy bags of beer sparks child welfare concerns
NEWS
13 hours ago
U.S. dollar and Euro notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS
Euro sinks to 17-month low as French fiscal woes spur contagion fears
FINANCE
05-10-2026 14:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.