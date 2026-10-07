Private home completions jump 3.8 times to 887 units in August

The Rating and Valuation Department reported on Thursday that private home completions jumped 3.8 times month-on-month in August to 887 units.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A total of 8,987 units were completed in the first eight months of the year, down 27 percent year-on-year, representing a mere 53 percent of the government's full-year forecast of 16,975 units.

By region, the New Territories recorded 5,810 completions in the first eight months, representing 64.6 percent of total; followed by 1,879 completions in Hong Kong Island, accounting for 20.9 percent. Kowloon recorded 1,289 completions, taking up 14.5 percent.

The majority of completed flats during the period feature small and medium sizes, in which units measured smaller than 431 square feet accounted for 50.7 percent, or 4,557 units.

The units spanned from 431 to 752 sq ft totalled 3,400 units, which made up 37.8 percent of the overall completion; whereas there were 703 completions of units from 753 to 1,075 sq ft, accounting for 7.8 percent.