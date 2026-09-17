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PROPERTY

State Residence unveils first price list for 50 units

PROPERTY
6 mins ago
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State Residence.
State Residence.

Sky Ace Enterprises' State Residence in North Point released its first price list for 50 units on Thursday, with an average discounted price per square foot of HK$20,613.

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The initial batch comprises 20 one-bedroom, 28 two-bedroom, and two three-bedroom units, with sizes ranging from 304 to 602 sq ft.

The discounted price ranges from HK$5.96 million to HK$14.42 million, and the discounted price per sq ft ranges from HK$18,848 to HK$23,952.

Meanwhile, seven two-bedroom units priced under HK$9 million after discounts, and another 26 two-bedroom units priced below HK$10 million after discounts.

Show flats will open to the public for viewing on Friday, with registration starting on Saturday. Sales may launch as early as next week.

The developer noted that further price lists will have room for price increases.

The project is assisted by New World Development (0017).


 

State ResidenceSky Ace EnterprisesNorth Point

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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