Hong Kong's CK Asset says Susquehanna leases floors in its office tower

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CK Asset's underlying profit, dividend up 5 percent in first half
13-08-2026 17:48 HKT
CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells two units for nearly HK$300m
04-08-2026 17:18 HKT
CK Asset's Cheung Kong Center II occupancy rises to 60pc: Bloomberg
21-07-2026 11:26 HKT
Stars By The Harbour to tender a unit next Tuesday
14-05-2026 17:35 HKT
Blue Coast records nine deals on Tuesday, earning over HK$200 mln
28-04-2026 17:36 HKT
CK Asset underlying profit rises 2.3pc to $11.9b
19-03-2026 21:33 HKT
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT