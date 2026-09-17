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PROPERTY

Hong Kong's CK Asset says Susquehanna leases floors in its office tower

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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A view of the Cheung Kong Center building, which houses the headquarters of CK Hutchison and CK Asset in Hong Kong, China, April 1, 2025. Reuters
A view of the Cheung Kong Center building, which houses the headquarters of CK Hutchison and CK Asset in Hong Kong, China, April 1, 2025. Reuters

Hong Kong property developer CK Asset (1113) on Thursday confirmed US trading firm Susquehanna International Group has leased three floors in one of its office towers.

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  • The space the Philadelphia-based group has taken on rent in Cheung Kong Center II covers nearly 52,000 square feet, the developer said. 
  • CK Asset said its new office tower overlooking the Victoria Harbour in Central business district has been nearly fully leased, with tenants including international financial institutions and family offices from both mainland China and overseas. 
  • Reuters reported earlier this month Susquehanna was considering leasing in Cheung Kong Center II as it plans to triple its office space in Hong Kong to support a major hiring push.
  • The Philadelphia-based group is focusing on opportunities in China's rapidly growing market for ETFs and other assets to better support its global business, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Reuters


 

CK AssetSusquehannaCheung Kong Center II

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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