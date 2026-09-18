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WORLD

HYROX incontinence controversy: PUMA removes Joanna Wietrzyk pages from some websites, sparking split speculation

WORLD
1 hour ago
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IG@joannawietrzyk
IG@joannawietrzyk

Australian HYROX athlete Joanna Wietrzyk's incontinence incident at a Beijing competition has spilled over to sponsor PUMA, after foreign media reported that a product page named after her had disappeared from some of the brand's official websites.

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Wietrzyk continued using shared equipment and completed the race despite losing control of her bowels during the September 12 event, initially winning the competition. The incident sparked debate over hygiene and event management.

British and Australian media reported that a clothing line originally named "Joanna Wietrzyk x PUMA" had been removed from some PUMA online stores, with social media posts about her attracting mocking comments. However, Hybrid Fitness Media later verified that the page was not a personal collaboration designed by Wietrzyk, but a "HYROX picks" shopping page curated in her name.

PUMA regional sites in Ireland and Luxembourg still feature pages named after her, and Wietrzyk's social media bio still lists her as a PUMA Training athlete. PUMA has not announced any termination of sponsorship.

Wietrzyk apologised on Wednesday, saying she "sincerely regrets" her decision and should have left the track immediately. She announced she was retroactively withdrawing from the race, giving up her results, ranking points and qualification, and said she would take a break for reflection.

HYROX co-founder Moritz Fürste also apologised, admitting the organisation should have intervened immediately. HYROX has since updated its rules to allow the race director to force withdrawal on medical grounds if a competitor's bodily fluids pose a health or contamination risk.

HYROX Joanna Wietrzyk PUMA

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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