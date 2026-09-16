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PROPERTY

NWD fully supports govt's PA and Five-year Plan with confidence in Northern Metropolis

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Echo Huang.
Echo Huang.

Echo Huang Shaomei, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of New World Development, welcomes the government's publication of the First Five-Year Planand the latest Policy Address, stating that these initiatives proactively align Hong Kong's development with national development strategies, provide clear medium- to long-term directions for the city's development, and promote high-quality development while enhancing social wellbeing.

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NWD remains highly confident in Hong Kong's future prospects.

NWD supports a number of policies aimed at accelerating the development of the Northern Metropolis, including the introduction of binding targets for five-year output of "spade‑ready sites" available in the Northern Metropolis, the enactment of the Northern Metropolis Development Ordinance, the enhancement of residential standards in the Northern Metropolis, and the proposed spatial planning and positioning of the three university towns in the area.

The developer believes these measures will facilitate the diversified development of the Northern Metropolis into a vibrant metropolis that is ideal for living, work and travel.

The Group currently holds an agricultural land bank of 15 million square feet, much of which is situated in the Northern Metropolis, actively capturing opportunities.

Notably, construction is now underway for the Ma Sik Road project in Fanling and the Yuen Long South Phase 1 project, which will be slated for sales launch in the fiscal year 2027.

In addition, planning permissions have been successively granted for the Yuen Long South Phase 2, Yuen Long Lung Tin Tsuen Phase 5, and Yuen Long Lam Hau Tsuen projects.

Together, these projects will provide nearly 7,000 residential units, strengthening the Group’s presence in the Northern Metropolis, enriching its short-, medium- and long-term land bank, and inject fresh momentum into our future business growth.

The Group will also actively bring in strategic partners to help accelerate the pace of development in the Northern Metropolis.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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