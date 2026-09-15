MTR accepts $10.5 bln land premium for Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project

MTR Corporation (0066) said it has accepted the HK$10.5 billion land premium the government set for the Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Property Development.

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The offer was made by the government in July, by reference to the full market value of the site, taking into account the presence of the railway, according to a filing on Tuesday.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016) earlier this month beat three competitors and won the site.

The project was valued at about HK$9.68 billion to HK$12.1 billion, or HK$3,200 to HK$4,000 per sq ft.

The proposed development will comprise residential, commercial, government accommodation and parking spaces with a total residential gross floor area of not more than 249,979 square meters and a total commercial gross floor area of up to 31,100 sq m.

It is expected to provide around 5,500 homes upon completion.



