MTR accepts $10.5 bln land premium for Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project

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MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT
MTR mourns passing of city's first Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa
09-09-2026 23:52 HKT
MTR's Australian subsidiaries win five honours at Rail Industry Awards
09-09-2026 13:20 HKT
MTR interim profit surges 106pc, two projects to be tendered
13-08-2026 17:41 HKT
Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute
23-07-2026 13:38 HKT
PTA chairman arrested at airport over alleged $2.84m school admission scam
14-09-2026 18:11 HKT