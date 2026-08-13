logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

MTR interim profit surges 106pc, two projects to be tendered

FINANCE
6 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
mtr
mtr

MTR Corporation (0066) posted 105.9 percent year-on-year growth in net profit to HK$15.87 billion for the first half amid Hong Kong's buoyant property market, saying that it expects to tender two projects in the coming 12 months or so.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Including the Tuen Mun A16 Station Package 2 property development project under tender, these three projects are expected to offer about 8,000 units in total, said chief executive Jeny Yeung Mei-chun.

MTR kept an interim dividend unchanged at 42 HK cents.

Underlying profit, which excludes fair value changes of investment properties, jumped 75.4 percent to HK$15.67 billion.

Revenue dropped 4.1 percent to HK$26.23 billion.

Profit from recurrent businesses inched up 1.3 percent to HK$3.43 billion, primarily due to higher contributions from the Chinese Mainland and International businesses, which were partially offset by higher depreciation and variable annual payment for its Hong Kong businesses. 

Earnings from property development jumped 120.7 percent to HK$12.23 billion, mainly arising from Tai Wai Station and THE SOUTHSIDE Package 5. The company said much of the profit would contribute to its asset replacements and management as well as new railway projects.

In Hong Kong, income from transport operations inched up 2.96 percent to HK$11.85 billion, mainly driven by an increase in patronage from Cross-boundary and High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section) service.

However, revenue from mainland and international railway, property rental and management subsidiaries, the second biggest source of income, fell 13.1 percent to HK$8.85 billion. 

Hong Kong's property rental and management businesses generated HK$2.59 billion, down 2.4 percent, while local station commercial businesses were flat at HK$2.62 billion.

Total patronage for all rail and bus services was 975.4 million, an increase of 1.2 percent.

Looking ahead, MTR will continue the discussions with the government to finalise the Northern Link (Part 2) Project Agreement and move ahead at full steam on the Northern Metropolis' main transport artery.

Subject to the progress of construction and sales, the company also expects to book property development profit from THE SOUTHSIDE Package 6 and the Yau Tong Ventilation Building project and continue to book profit from Tai Wai Station in the second half of 2026.

MTRprofitpropertytender

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Melco Resorts and Entertainment's Studio City in Macau. Melco Resorts
Melco Resorts Q2 profit rises 32pc to US$22.7m
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A logo of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is seen at China International Semiconductor Expo (IC China 2020) in Shanghai, China October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
SMIC profit more than triples on AI-driven chip demand
FINANCE
5 hours ago
CK
CK Asset's underlying profit, dividend up 5 percent in first half
FINANCE
6 hours ago
From left: co-managing director Dominic Lai, co-managing director and finance director Frank Sixt, chief financial officer Cheung Kwan-hoi
CK Hutchison posts 6.7pc growth in first half underlying profit, lifts dividend
FINANCE
6 hours ago
A luxury apartment complex near Han River under construction is seen in Seoul, photo taken in 2016, South Korea, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea unveils package to boost housing supply, support young buyers
FINANCE
12 hours ago
REUTERS
Tencent Q2 revenue climbs 11 percent on AI-driven ad gains, but profit falls short
FINANCE
12-08-2026 17:15 HKT
A logo of Galaxy Macau, part of the Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), China February 28, 2017. REUTERS
Galaxy hikes dividend nearly 30pc as profit rises 0.8pc to HK$5.28b
FINANCE
12-08-2026 15:55 HKT
CoreWeave logo is seen in this illustration taken July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
CoreWeave boosts 2026 spending plan, beats quarterly estimates on AI demand surge
FINANCE
12-08-2026 10:06 HKT
REUTERS
Tencent Music H1 adjusted profit rises 5.6pc to 4.96 billion yuan
FINANCE
11-08-2026 20:59 HKT
Wealthy HKers prioritize immersive travel over property, spending HK$30,000 monthly: survey 
FINANCE
11-08-2026 16:17 HKT
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
12-08-2026 01:24 HKT
Tuen Mun beach drowning claims life of husband 5 days after wife
NEWS
22 hours ago
HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead
NEWS
12-08-2026 15:08 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.