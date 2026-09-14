PTA chairman arrested at airport over alleged $2.84m school admission scam

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of defrauding a mainland education consultant of HK$2.84 million by allegedly promising guaranteed admission to a Hong Kong secondary school and universities in Hong Kong and Macau.

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The suspect, surnamed Ding, described himself as a businessman and has held senior positions in several parent-teacher associations.

Police intercepted Ding at Hong Kong International Airport on July 29 as he was preparing to leave the city.

The case came to light after a 45-year-old mainland education consultant, surnamed Yang, reported the matter to police in May.

According to the investigation, Ding and Yang signed an agreement on March 1, 2024, under which Ding allegedly claimed he could secure 50 places at Kiangsu-Chekiang College, a direct subsidy scheme secondary school in North Point, for students represented by Yang.

Ding also allegedly told Yang that students admitted under the arrangement would be guaranteed places at universities in Hong Kong or Macau after completing secondary school, regardless of their Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education examination results.

Between April and July 2024, Yang transferred a total of HK$2.84 million in 23 transactions to a designated mainland bank account as application fees for 37 students.

However, none of the students subsequently received admission offers or invitations from the secondary school or tertiary institutions in Hong Kong or Macau.

Yang contacted Ding repeatedly for updates but later lost contact with him, prompting her to report the matter to police.

The case has been classified as fraud and remains under investigation.