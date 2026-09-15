MTR passengers to enjoy 50pc fare discount on Oct 24

MTR Corporation announced on Tuesday that passengers will enjoy half-price fares on October 24 as part of its “Thank You Day” promotion.

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The 50 percent discount will apply to every eligible journey made using Octopus, including the JoyYou Card, across the MTR rail network, Light Rail and MTR Bus services in the Northwest New Territories.

Passengers using QR code tickets on the heavy rail network will also be eligible for the discount.

The offer will extend to cross-boundary journeys to and from Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations on the East Rail Line.

Passengers will also be able to combine the half-price fare with existing concessions, including interchange discounts, Fare Saver discounts, the 25 percent discount on connecting journeys for Monthly Pass users, and the Government Public Transport Fare Concession Scheme for the Elderly and Eligible Persons with Disabilities.

MTR said additional staff would be deployed at stations on the day, while train services and station operations would be closely monitored.

The corporation added that service frequencies and staffing arrangements would be adjusted where necessary to cope with passenger demand.