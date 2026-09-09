MTR's Australian subsidiaries win five honours at Rail Industry Awards

MTR’s two subsidiaries in Australia have been recognised at the 2026 Rail Industry Awards, Australia and New Zealand, with two projects clinching a total of five awards for excellence, the rail operator announced on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

“The awards highlight the professionalism of the teams, as well as MTR’s continued commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and customer-focused railway services across its international railway operations,” the company said in a press release.

Metro Trains Melbourne (MTM) was honoured with four awards, including two for its contribution to the successful launch of the new Metro Tunnel last year — the city’s most significant public transport transformation in decades.

The project introduced expanded capacity, advanced rail technology, and an enhanced passenger experience to Melbourne’s rail network.

In Sydney, Metro Trains Sydney (MTS) was recognised for sustaining world-class operational standards during the ongoing expansion of the Sydney Metro M1 Northwest & Bankstown Line.

MTR commenced operations in Australia in 2009 through a strategic partnership with the Victorian Government as the operator of MTM, a 60 percent-owned subsidiary of MTR.



Operating as MTM, the network serves millions of passengers a year across more than 220 stations. MTM’s on-time performance as of December 2025 stood at 94.9 percent, compared with 86.5 percent when MTR took over operations in 2009.

In Sydney, MTR, operating through Metro Trains Sydney, participated in the initial rollout of the Sydney Metro Northwest, which later became part of the Sydney Metro M1 Northwest & Bankstown Line following the opening of the City Section in 2024.