Kowloon Tong luxury property sold for HK$420m after mortgagee takeover in June

La Maison De La Salle, located at 25 La Salle Road in Kowloon Tong, has been sold via tender to a local buyer for HK$420 million, translating to HK$20,798 per square foot.

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The four-story residential development comprises four duplex units, with sizes ranging from 4,801 to 5,295 sq ft- a total of around 20,194 sq ft, accompanied by six parking spaces.

The property had been released to the market for tender in 2015 and lowered the price several times.

It was previously held by William Zen Wei-pao, former chairman of Road King Infrastructure (1098), before becoming a mortgagee property in June this year.

William Zen.

He purchased the site for HK$430 million in 2012 and later redeveloped it to La Maison De La Salle.

According to its latest sales arrangements released on June 10, previous sales arrangements shall be terminated as the property was taken over by The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited acting as the mortgagee.

Peter Ho, senior director and head of commercial sales at Knight Frank Hong Kong, pointed out that this transaction highlights the continued market demand for prime residential properties in Kowloon Tong.