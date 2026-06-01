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PROPERTY

Pavilia Rosa to launch tender on Thursday; bulk buyer picks up 2 units

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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Pavilia Rosa to launch tender on Thursday; bulk buyer picks up 2 units
Pavilia Rosa to launch tender on Thursday; bulk buyer picks up 2 units

New World Development’s (0017) Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong will be put up for tender on Thursday, with a bulk buyer already booking two units.

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The project features 65 units of three- to five-bedroom layouts, including duplexes and mansions.

Local luxury home seekers account for 80 percent of the interest, with many potential buyers hailing from traditional upscale neighborhoods on Hong Kong Island and in Kowloon, according to the developer.

 

Pavilia RosaKowloon Tong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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