Pavilia Rosa to launch tender on Thursday; bulk buyer picks up 2 units

Read More
Pavilia Rosa tender sales 56 units on Thursday
31-05-2026 16:25 HKT
Pavilia Rosa unveils sales brochure on Wednesday, offering 109 units
27-05-2026 16:01 HKT
Pavilia Rosa to release sales brochure next week
21-05-2026 16:10 HKT
NWD's Pavilia Rosa to upload sales brochure next week
13-05-2026 16:17 HKT
NWD to launch three projects with 660 units in 2026 first half
25-02-2026 17:22 HKT
Man falls into atrium at Festival Walk, dies in hospital
12-02-2026 20:00 HKT
New World names Pavilia Rosa with calligraphy-themed launch on Monday
02-02-2026 19:44 HKT
Kowloon Tong luxury project Mont Verra sells out garden units
03-08-2025 16:25 HKT