Pavilia Rosa to launch tender on Thursday; bulk buyer picks up 2 units

New World Development’s (0017) Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong will be put up for tender on Thursday, with a bulk buyer already booking two units.

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The project features 65 units of three- to five-bedroom layouts, including duplexes and mansions.

Local luxury home seekers account for 80 percent of the interest, with many potential buyers hailing from traditional upscale neighborhoods on Hong Kong Island and in Kowloon, according to the developer.